Crash in Provo Canyon Saturday sends two people to the hospital

Posted at 7:19 PM, May 11, 2024
PROVO CANYON, Utah — A car crash in Provo Canyon on Highway 189 sent two people to the hospital after a car sideswiped another vehicle while making a lane change.

According to UDOT, it happened on Mile Marker 13 when the driver of a Mercedes containing five people sideswiped a Kia Optima as they traveled Southbound.

Both cars went off the road, but the Mercedes hit a boulder, injuring a male and female passenger, who were life-flighted to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

