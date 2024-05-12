Crash in Provo Canyon Saturday sends two people to the hospital

PROVO CANYON, Utah — A car crash in Provo Canyon on Highway 189 sent two people to the hospital after a car sideswiped another vehicle while making a lane change.

#Breaking #ProvoCanyon Hwy-189 MM-13. @provofire and multiple resources responded to a 2 vehicle accident. A Dr. and deputy driving by, stopped/advised one person extremely critical with a weak pulse and another in critical condition. There were also a couple children in one of… pic.twitter.com/EVF3GhX0a6 — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) May 12, 2024

According to UDOT, it happened on Mile Marker 13 when the driver of a Mercedes containing five people sideswiped a Kia Optima as they traveled Southbound.

Both cars went off the road, but the Mercedes hit a boulder, injuring a male and female passenger, who were life-flighted to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.