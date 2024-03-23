Watch Now
Crash involving several vehicles injures two at St. George Walmart parking lot

St. George Police
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 23, 2024
ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a vehicle driven by an elderly male with an elderly female passenger struck two pedestrians around 12:30.p.m.

The vehicle then hit three other vehicles before it flipped on its side.

Several individuals were involved and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into just what happened is still underway. No word yet on whether charges will be filed.

