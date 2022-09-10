Crash near Bangerter leaves woman in critical condition

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman had to be rushed to surgery after a crash on 5400 South near Bangerter Highway early Saturday morning.

Taylorsville Police tells FOX 13 News that they received the call around 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a car with significant damage with driver inside. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The car had also crashed into a nearby pawn shop, but the building only suffered cosmetic damage.

The crash prompted the closure of the eastbound lanes from 4000 West to Bangerter for a number of hours as investigators processed the scene.