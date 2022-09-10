Watch Now
Crash near Bangerter leaves woman in critical condition

A snapshot of the scene shot by a FOX 13 Photographer. The car is split into two large chunks on the sidewalk. Some of the paint on the pawn shop has been scrapped away by the crash. Gravel and debris litter the street.
Richard Bork (FOX 13 Photographer)
Posted at 7:43 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 09:43:19-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman had to be rushed to surgery after a crash on 5400 South near Bangerter Highway early Saturday morning.

Taylorsville Police tells FOX 13 News that they received the call around 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a car with significant damage with driver inside. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The car had also crashed into a nearby pawn shop, but the building only suffered cosmetic damage.

The crash prompted the closure of the eastbound lanes from 4000 West to Bangerter for a number of hours as investigators processed the scene.

