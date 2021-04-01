Crash on Redwood Road leaves one dead, two injured, intersection closed

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City left one person dead and sent two other people to the hospital with injuries.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of Redwood Road and 400 S. in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police said a small passenger car was headed southbound on Redwood road and made a left hand turn in front of a North-bound SUV.

The two cars collided and both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A passenger of the small passenger car died at the scene from their injuries.

Police say they expect the intersection to be closed for the next several hours as investigators look into the cause of the crash.

The conditions of the two drivers who were taken to the hospital was not made immediately available.