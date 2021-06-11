Crash on State Street breaks natural gas line, forces large evacuation

SALT LAKE CITY — A natural gas leak forced evacuations and the closure of a stretch of State Street in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

Dozens of people have been displaced by the leak, and State Street is closed between 900 South and 1300 South.

Just after midnight, a car crashed into the building that houses “Glen’s Key Lock and Safe.”

The impact broke a natural gas line, and the gas quickly spread.

Some 38 homes in the area have been evacuated, and the Sorenson Center has been opened for those people.

Dominion Energy is working to stop the leak along with Salt Lake City hazmat crews.

The driver of the car that hit the wall was treated and released for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

