Crash on State Street leaves pedestrian in serious condition

Posted at 10:46 PM, Dec 28, 2022
MURRAY, Utah — A pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on State Street.

The incident occurred near 4800 south on State Street around 9 p.m. with the vehicle traveling southbound when it hit the pedestrian. Officials have closed the road while investigations continue.

The victim, known to be in his late twenties, has not yet been identified. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Stay tuned for further updates.

