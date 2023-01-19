Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A train crashed into a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Trenton, forcing the driver to be extricated in critical condition.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at 110 West 800 South in the area located just north of Smithfield.

The train was traveling along 800 South at the time of the crash. The lone man in the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition for trauma care.

Investigators are headed to the scene to determine what led up to the crash. The area is not one that has heavy traffic and the sheriff's office said they don't believe there are arms at the crossing to warn drivers of an oncoming train.

