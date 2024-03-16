Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old Provo factory

PROVO, Utah — Four fire departments responded after a 3-alarm fire broke out at an old Provo industrial building Friday night.

Provo Fire & Rescue tells FOX 13 that the fire was called in at the Backman Foundry and Machine building, located near 500 West 600 South, just before 9:30 p.m. Crews from Provo, Orem, Springville, and Pleasant Grove fire departments responded to the scene. It took more than an hour to get the fire under control, and the crews remained outside of the building.

Fortunately, there was nobody inside, and no injuries were reported. Officials say the building hasn't been in full use for quite some time, but parts of the building are being leased to other businesses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at time of reporting.