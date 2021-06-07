Watch
Crews battle early morning fire at vacant house in Ogden

Ogden Fire Dept.
Firefighters battle a fire at a vacant home at 728 Wall Avenue early Monday morning.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:24:57-04

OGDEN, Utah — Crews from multiple agencies battled a fire in a vacant home in Ogden early Monday morning.

Eighteen firefighters from the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded with three engines and a ladder truck to 728 Wall Ave just after 4 a.m.

There was fire coming from the front of the home and the attic, but crews quickly knocked it down and kept the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

