Crews battle early morning fire at vacant house in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Crews from multiple agencies battled a fire in a vacant home in Ogden early Monday morning.

Eighteen firefighters from the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded with three engines and a ladder truck to 728 Wall Ave just after 4 a.m.

There was fire coming from the front of the home and the attic, but crews quickly knocked it down and kept the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

