Crews battle fire overnight in abandoned Salt Lake City building

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews worked overnight to battle a fire that sparked in an abandoned building in Salt Lake City.

It's still unknown how the building, located at 52 East 300 South, caught fire.

Since the building has been abandoned for so long, crews took a defensive approach and did not send anyone inside to extinguish the flames.

Officials told FOX 13 News crews are letting the fire burn out on its own while keeping an eye on it to make sure it won't spread to any other structure in the area.