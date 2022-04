COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Smoke could be seen for miles as crews battled a house fire in Cottonwood Heights on Monday morning.

The house, located near 7660 South 2880 East. Dell Rd and Cardiff Rd. appeared to have caused extensive damage to the home, according to pictures released by the Unified fire department, but they reported no injuries.

The fire was under control. Investigators were working to find out what caused the fire.