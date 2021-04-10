Watch
Crews battle Provo garage fire Saturday morning

Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 10:12:27-04

Officials are now investigating the cause of a garage fire that started early Saturday morning in Provo.

Provo City Fire was dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire on Mile High Drive.

They arrived to find that the attached garage of a home and nearby tree had caught fire.

After nearly two hours, crews were able to contain and suppress the fire, preventing it from spreading to the home.

The garage is considered to be a total loss. No residents were home at the time, and no injuries were reported by responding officials.

Investigators are now on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

