Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battling fire in Saratoga Springs

saratoga springs fire.jpg
Ashlee Bell
saratoga springs fire.jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:20:47-04

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Fire crews are battling a fire in Saratoga Springs.

The fire started early Friday morning and is burning in a basin that Peck Rock owns and is used to dispose of construction debris, according to Annelise Harrison, spokesperson for Saratoga Springs.

Crews from the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and Peck Rock are on site.

No properties were ever threatened because they were able to contain the fire inside the basin.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but it is not believed to have been intentionally started.

Smoke from the fire will be visible most of the day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere