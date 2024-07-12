Crews begin to get handle on massive Silver King fire with 2% containment

MARYSVALE, Utah — Days after a massive wildfire exploded in central Utah, it seems crews have begun to get a handle on it as officials reported two percent containment has been reached.

The Silver King Fire sparked on July 5 just West of Marysvale and rapidly increased in size a few days later due to unfavorable weather conditions.

One week after it began, the fire has scorched 15,548 acres.

However, some good news was reported Friday morning as officials said two percent containment had been reached.

VIDEO: Watch as crews work to contain the fire from above

Firefighting efforts silver king fire

The fire was caused by lightning and while battling the flames, experts have also been dealing with extremely hot, dry and windy weather for nearly a week.

On Friday, officials said erratic winds caused numerous spot fires along containment lines Thursday, which were quickly extinguished.

Firing operations were also completed along the eastern perimeter of the fire, officials reported.

"This involved cutting away vegetation to make a line of bare soil ahead of a fire, and then burn in vegetation between that line and the actively burning fire front," the latest update Friday morning reads in part. "Crews deployed hose lines to hold that perimeter and began mopping up. This success has lead to Fire Operations declaring portions of that line into the containment category."

The nearby town of Marysvale is still on edge, watching as smoke fills the sky just miles away from their town.

Voluntary evacuations were put in place for residents of Bullion Canyon on Sunday, with about a dozen residents deciding to pack up and leave.

Power was additionally turned off for 20 homes located in the upper part of the Bullion Canyon in order to reduce risks.

A community meeting will be held Saturday at the Latter-day Saint church meetinghouse in Marysvale at 6 p.m. to provide residents with the latest updates.

More than 550 personnel from local and federal teams continue to work around the clock on the fire and weather will likely continue to be a challenge in their efforts.

While more moisture is expected in the area through the weekend, lighting and erratic winds of up to 30 miles per hour are also expected and could prove challenging.