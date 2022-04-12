Crews dust off their snowplows as a winter-like storm rolls in

PARK CITY, Utah — As winter weather rolled in over Park City, snowplow crews spent the day getting ready for a night on the roads.

“If anybody has to go anywhere I’d leave early and not go tonight,” advised Roger Frantz, roadway operation manager with the Utah Department of Transportation.

Snowplow crews left the Parleys Canyon UDOT station around 7:30 p.m. just as the snow started coming down.

Drivers plan to be out plowing the snow off roads until early morning hours. They hope to have interstates and highways cleared in time for Tuesday’s morning commute.

For those of you who thought spring was here at last, think again and make sure you’re prepared.

“It’s a time of year that we kind of forget that it’s winter still,” said Frantz. “Make sure we still have our snow tires and those kinds of things.”