Crews fight human-caused fire along I-15 near New Harmony

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Firefighting crews are fighting to contain a human-caused fire along I-15 near New Harmony.

The fire was discovered by officials at 4:59 p.m. and was found to consist of 3-5 acres of burning brush just off the Utah State Route 144 exit from the Interstate 15 freeway.

As of 7:10 p.m., 5 acres just off the Old Highway 91 road have been discovered near New Harmony. According to the Utah Division of Natural Resources, they are currently at 0% containment.

It's believed at this time that the fire was man-made and is currently under investigation. There are no ordered closures or evacuations at this time.

Multiple resources are on the scene attempting to contain the fire at this time.

