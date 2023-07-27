Crews fight to contain wildfire near Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah — The Bettridge Fire is currently burning through 100 acres of Pilot Range approximately 20 miles north of Wendover. The cause is not known at this time.

New Start: #BettridgeFire, located approx. 20 miles N of Wendover on the east slope of the Pilot Range. Approx. 100 acres with active fire behavior. Resources responding include 3 large air tankers, 4 single engine air tankers, 1 helicopter & 6 engines. Cause unknown.#BLMWDDMT pic.twitter.com/QKkrdRdp7K — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 27, 2023

Crews are responding with three large air tankers, four single-engine air tankers and one helicopter. Six additional ground engines are also working to contain the fire.

The 100 acres of active fire are concentrated on the east slope of Pilot Range.

