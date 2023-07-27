Watch Now
Crews fight to contain wildfire near Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah — The Bettridge Fire is currently burning through 100 acres of Pilot Range approximately 20 miles north of Wendover. The cause is not known at this time.

Crews are responding with three large air tankers, four single-engine air tankers and one helicopter. Six additional ground engines are also working to contain the fire.

The 100 acres of active fire are concentrated on the east slope of Pilot Range.

