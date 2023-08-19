Crews get the upper hand on a pair of lightning caused wildfires in Utah

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Wildland fire crews have gained the upper hand on a pair of wildfires burning in Utah.

The “East Canyon” fire is now 100% contained after being held to about 30 acres.

It was started by lightning Thursday afternoon and was burning northwest of the East Canyon Reservoir in Morgan County.

A Utah State Parks representative told FOX 13 News no structures were ever threatened and that the fire is not affecting visitors, but he did advise anyone in the area to be alert.

The “Range” fire was also caused by lightning Thursday east of Price in the Tavaputs mountain range.

It has burned 129 acres.

Eighteen smoke jumpers and two "type one" state helicopters worked to contain the fire, and they are said to be in the "mop up" stages now.