Crews hit the pavement to fix potholes on Utah roads

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Winter is waning, spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing: potholes are popping up on roads across the state.

Utah Department of Transportation crews are already in the process of addressing some trouble spots.

As the snow melts away from roads, it becomes obvious that months of salt and brine, freezing and thawing take their toll on the pavement. Now, as the snow plows are about to be put away for the season, UDOT staff switch gears and equipment.

"This is the time of year that our crews are going to be out, in force, making sure that the roads are safe and making sure that these potholes are patched," said John Gleason with UDOT.

Officials remind residents and drivers that they can help by using the Click & Fix app.

“It’s been a great thing for us to be able to hear from the public on any issues that are on our roads, and it’s not just potholes," added Gleason.

Those with a smartphone who encounter any kind of issue on the roads can safely pull over and alert UDOT to what and where the issue is located.

“It becomes a safety issue if you hit a pothole going at freeway speeds and, you know, it can cause damage to your vehicle or even worse. So that’s why we want to stay on top of it," Gleason said.

UDOT crews are already out in force in the Summit County area taking care of road repair work, in particular, on Interstate 80 eastbound just before Kimball Junction. They can also been seen on U.S. Highway 40 westbound to I-80 on the flyover ramp.

Drivers should be prepared for some potential slow-and-go traffic in those areas.