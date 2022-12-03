Crews investigating two alarm fire at paving company

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police and fire crews are working to determine the cause of a two alarm fire that broke out at a paving company early Saturday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., South Salt Lake Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at R&R Paving, located at 580 West 3410 South.

Upon arrival, they saw that the fire had breached the roof of the building. Preliminary findings indicate that the roof and truss system were compromised by the flames.

By 3:00 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the bulk of the flames, including having to cut some of the overhead doors to allow for the water to effectively douse the blaze.

"There are a lot of things that can explode, a lot of things that can burn," said South Salt Lake Fire Chief Terry Addison. "Asphalt is a hydrocarbon... and most likely, they have high pressure cylinders for propane tanks and stuff like forklifts."

At time of reporting, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.