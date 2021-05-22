Crews respond to fire at Jordan Commons Megaplex in Sandy Saturday morning

Sandy City Fire crews are working to extinguish a small fire at the Megaplex Theatre at Jordan Commons.

Crews were dispatched around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, on reports of smoke coming from the building at 9335 South State Street.

Upon arrival, crews were able to locate smoldering in a construction area where renovations are being conducted at the theater.

The location of the smoldering makes it difficult to extinguish, but Deputy Chief McConaghie has confirmed to FOX 13 News there is no major damage and no major threat to the building.

Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning, which officials say could impact traffic in the area.