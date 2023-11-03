Watch Now
Crews respond to incident at Tooele Ford dealership, Main Street closed

FOX 13 News
Posted at 2:44 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 16:51:38-04

TOOELE, Utah — Crews respond to an incident in Tooele, closing down Main Street from 400 North to 1000 North.

According to an update from UDOT Traffic, all directions at 400 North on Main Street have been closed, with lane closures also affecting 1000 North at Main Street.

In photos shared with FOX 13 News, there appear to be several cars involved in a crash nearby with the Tooele Ford dealership building having experienced fire damage of some kind, no information has been confirmed as to what may have been the cause at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

