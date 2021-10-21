Crews respond to roof fire at Joseph Smith Memorial Building in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

Captain Anthony Burton with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told FOX 13 that at 7:18 LDS security staff called in saying there was a fire on the second story roof of the building. The fire was initially reported by LDS sister missionaries in the area.

When crews arrived at 15 E. South Temple, smoke and flames were visible from the roof, Burton said. Immediately, a second alarm assignment was called.

With the help of additional firefighters due to the upgraded assignment, crews were able to quickly get to the roof and the fire was under control in under 30 minutes.

Burton says that with historic buildings, sometimes the construction and materials of the building becomes a concern if a fire sparks. The Joseph Smith Memorial Building has been retrofitted in order to assist with firefighting efforts.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, however in a tweet, the Salt Lake City Fire Department stated there may have been construction debris on the roof.