Crews search for man after motorcycle found in Utah County canyon

MAPLETON, Utah — Crews with the Utah National Guard and Utah County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 65-year-old man after his motorcycle was found in Mapleton Canyon.

A Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopter is being used in the search Monday, along with with search and rescue teams.

The man, who had gone out on a ride on Sunday afternoon, was reported missing after he had last contacted family later in the evening. Weather hampered the initial search which began around 9:40 p.m.

Early Monday, the man's motorcycle and other items were located at an elevation of 8,200 feet, but the man has yet to be found.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story