Crews search for woman after hikers find phone footage of her drifting away in river

ALPINE, Utah — Search and rescue crews and a helicopter are looking for a woman who may be missing after a hiker found a phone at Horsetail Falls containing footage of her in the river Friday afternoon.

It is not known if the woman was accompanied by anyone else at this time.

According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Garrett Dutson, hikers had entered the Dry Creek Canyon area of the Horsetail Falls when they found an unattended cell phone. On the phone was a video of a young adult woman entering the nearby river. The hikers reported the incident due to the person being missing.

"The waters, the water is really moving, this is a dry creek. Usually the water is pretty slow, but obviously, this time of year we have lots of runoff," he said. "The temperatures in the water right now, they're saying are in the thirties and forties."

Search and rescue crews are actively searching along the trail area and the river with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

