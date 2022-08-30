Crews work overnight to battle trailer, barn fire in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Crews from multiple Davis County agencies worked through the early hours of Tuesday morning to battle a trailer fire that spread to a barn filled with hay.

The Kaysville Fire Department reported they were sent to the area on Flint Street just before 1 a.m.

Due to how large the fire was, crews from Layton, Hill Air Force Base and Farmington responded as well. In total, 21 firefighters, three engines, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs offered assistance.

Kaysville officials said the fire was quickly extinguished the first time, however, it was later reignited.

Due to the nature of the fire, smoke may be visible in the area of 200 North and Flint Street throughout Tuesday, officials said. Firefighters are still working on hot spots in the hay.

Firefighters explained hay fires are "extremely difficult to extinguish."

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident and an investigation into what sparked the fire is underway.