Crews work to contain new wildfire near Cedar City

FOX 13 News
Courtesy Utah Fire Info
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 29, 2023
CEDAR CITY, Utah — The new Meadow Fire broke out east of Cedar City in Iron County Saturday afternoon. 10 acres are estimated to have been affected at this time.

The cause is not known at this time, no other information is available at this time.

