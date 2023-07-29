Crews work to contain new wildfire near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The new Meadow Fire broke out east of Cedar City in Iron County Saturday afternoon. 10 acres are estimated to have been affected at this time.

New start: #MeadowFire east of Cedar City in Iron County. Estimated acreage is 10 with resources on the scene and working on containment. #blmjjr pic.twitter.com/xSHKRqycmh — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 29, 2023

The cause is not known at this time, no other information is available at this time.

