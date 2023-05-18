Crews working nonstop to remove debris from swelling Utah waterways

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Water that once rose to knee high on Thistle Creek now rises to the chests of anyone who would actually wade into the waterway. In fact, flooding along the creek completely shut down parts of Highway 89 most of the week, making it difficult living for nearby residents.

"My husband has been walking over the mountain. We’ve parked a car on the other side so he’s been walking over the mountain to get to work," said Hillary Miller.

The Miller's, who live on US-89 near the town of Thistle, say the worst of the flooding was Tuesday night when the water went up their driveway, but thankfully, never inside. The highway was finally reopened to traffic in both directions on Thursday afternoon.

"One of the county guys gave me a ride back after I fed my cows, and it was up past the sensor on his bumper," said Hillary. "It was very deep."

Utah Department of Transportation crews are working just across the street from the Miller's home, picking up anything they can to build barriers and create new water channels. Everything from debris to trees to dirt.

Similar equipment has been scooping out sticks from the Spanish Fork River just above the I-15 bridge. A spot along Leland Bridge just east along the river is one of the problem areas Spanish Fork officials are monitoring along with UDOT.



"We think we’re near the end of our snowpack but there’s still some wild cards with rain, debris, and erosion," said Spanish Fork official Nick Porter.

Those wild cards is what Miller says is expected when you live near the water.

"We like it out here. We’re not scared of it."