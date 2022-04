WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — U.S. Forest Service Heber-Kamas Ranger District fire personnel were working a prescribed burn in the West Fork area this week.

Crews were starting fires on the ground and by aerial ignitions, with a goal of targeting 250-500 acres each day.

Utah Fire Info. Crews working prescribed burn in Wasatch County

The planned fire is about 10 miles east of Heber.

It's expected to last the rest of the week.