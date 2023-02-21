Criminal records wiped clean for 5 military veterans in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Five military veterans who were previously arrested in Utah for various offenses walked out of court with a clean record and a second chance at life.

"Veterans Court" was established nearly eight years ago in an effort to better serve those who served our country and in the most recent graduation, five individuals had their criminal records wiped clean.

The veterans who participated are also sober and in a better place mentally, ready for a second chance at life.

"When you realize your imperfections and vocalize them so your loved ones are aware as well, your chances of success are a lot higher," explained J.J Koncar, an Army veteran and Veterans Court graduate. "When you try and do the impossible alone, you're going to hit a wall every time. "

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill helped launch the program with one motto in mind.

"You did not abandon us in your service, and we will not abandon you in the time of your need," Gill explained.

His office recognized there was a problem when they began seeing increasing numbers of defendants who had prior military service, many of whom wound up in the system due to drug use, and or mental health issues.

"The trauma of violence and injury can lead to physical and emotional scars," Gill said. "PTSD, homelessness, unemployment, self-medication, with legal and illegal drugs, the impacts on one's personal health, loss of meaning, are far too real for our veterans."

In 2015, arrested veterans who had been honorably discharged and were willing to take part became eligible for the program. It's not an easy or quick process, but it can change the course of an individual's life.

For people like United States Marine Corps veteran Richard Lees, the program meant substance abuse counseling and mental health therapy. He and others agree there was no other way to get life back on track.

"Number one, be honest with this court. Number two, most importantly, be honest with yourself," Lees said. "Veterans Court saved my life."