Crossing guard injured in hit-and-run in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden School District crossing guard is in the hospital after she was injured in a hit-and-run near Bonneville Elementary.

The Ogden Police Department said she was setting up at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard when a southbound car struck her and left her there. The hit-and-run happened just before 7 a.m.

Ray “Rusty” Underwood is the usual crossing guard at that crosswalk. Every school day, parents and students see him waving and wearing neon from head to toe.

“That’s why I do it. To be seen,” he said. “Some of them drive through here like it’s the freeway. They don’t touch a brake.”

Underwood had to take the day off on Tuesday for a family emergency.

“I called my boss and said, ‘So my substitute got hit this morning?’ And he said, ‘Yes, we’re trying to find all about it that we can,’” he said.

Ogden Police said the woman is in stable condition.

“She had a little bit she could tell us but she couldn’t remember much. When she fell on the ground, she hit her head pretty hard,” said Lt. Cameron Stiver.

Former crossing guard Pedro Hernandez said he isn’t surprised a crash happened on Monroe Blvd. He hd to quit after too many close calls.

“I liked my job, used to like my job, but not worth the risk,” he said.

Both Underwood and Hernandez said something needs to change.

“Pay attention. Not just for the fact of the crossing guards, children’s lives are in order,” said Underwood.

Ogden Police said they have no leads right now tracking down the driver or vehicle that hit the woman. If you know anything or have any videos, call the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau at 801-629-8285.

“They need to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” said Hernandez.