Crossroads Urban Center distributing turkeys and all the trimmings to those in need on December 23

SALT LAKE CITY — To help those in need celebrate the holidays, Crossroads Urban Center will be giving out turkeys and all the trimmings on Saturday, December 23.

Festive meals will be distributed from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at Rowland Hall School at 843 South Lincoln Street.

Volunteers will be on hand to help load food baskets into cars, with a walk-up option also available.

Crossroads helps feed those in need all year round through two emergency food pantries and also operates a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials.

Support for the Christmas food distribution comes from the staff, students, and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, individuals in the community, and religious congregations.

Go here for more information.