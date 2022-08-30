Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor

SALT LAKE CITY — More than a month after Utah-based company "Crumbl Cookies" claimed infringement against two of its competitors, company leaders issued a statement with an update on one of the lawsuits.

"Dirty Dough has stolen trade secrets from Crumbl's internal database," a statement from Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO reads in part. "An ex-employee has turned over at least 643.7 MB of information that Dirty Dough had in their possession."

In the lawsuits, Crumbl Cookies claims companies "Dirty Dough" and "Crave" are riding on the coattails of the "valuable goodwill and reputation" associated with Crumbl.

While the statement from McGowan did not touch on dealings with "Crave," Crumbl emphasized they have proof that leaders with "Dirty Dough" intended to "develop their copycat concept."

"Dirty Dough wants the public to believe this lawsuit is about stifling competition," the statement reads. "This is really about Dirty Dough conducting business in an unethical manner."

Crumbl claims they have obtained building schematics, processes, 66 Crumbl recipes, store-level statistics, cookie calendars, training videos and "other proprietary information" from a former Dirty Dough employee.

FOX 13 News reached out to "Dirty Dough" for a response to Crumbl Cookies' statement.