Crumbl, Crave file motion to dismiss lawsuit in Utah cookie wars

SALT LAKE CITY — It seems Crumbl and Crave are moving past Utah's cookie wars as the two companies have filed a joint motion to dismiss claims against each other.

The motion was filed Wednesday by attorneys for both of the companies. It still needs to be signed by a judge to be made official.

In the motion, it states that the "parties desire to dismiss all of the claims (including any counterclaims, cross-claims, or third-party claims) alleged in any of the pleadings in this case."

A lawsuit against Crave was filed by Crumbl nearly one year ago in July 2022. It claimed infringement, saying Crave and another cookie competitor, Dirty Dough, were riding on the coattails and the "valuable goodwill and reputation" associated with Crumbl.

Company leaders with Crave spoke to FOX 13 News when the lawsuit was initially filed and expressed they were hopeful it would come to a peaceful end.

A separate complaint was filed by Crumbl against Dirty Dough and in May 2023, the lawsuit went before a federal judge.

Crumbl has accused Dirty Dough of stealing trade secrets including recipes, building schematics, cookie calendars and training videos.

In response, Dirty Dough has denied wrongdoing, saying that Crumbl is just trying to stifle competition.