Cupid's helpers prepare for Valentine's Day with thousands of bouquets

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — With Valentine’s Day about a week away, flower shops are getting busy.

Harmon’s plans to create more than 6,000 floral arrangements for the holiday.

“We are in petal paradise at our floral design center,” said Amber Harmon, the vice president of customer experience at Harmon’s. “70,000 roses directly from Columbia and Ecuador.”

Those roses are beginning to arrive and workers in the flower shop are creating the colorful bouquets.

“It's art and we get to be artists,” said Amanda Hammond, C.F., the floral production manager. “We get to do something awesome for people.”

Harmon’s has a large facility to accommodate thousands of orders and the 200 employees who make it all possible.

“We are in the most state-of-the-art design center, I believe, in the state,” said Bob Harmon, the chairman of the company.

A dozen long stem roses arranged with baby’s breath in a vase sells at Harmon’s for $45. That price is considerably lower than the national average for a dozen roses at $80.

Working directly with growers in South America and cutting out a middleman allows the grocer to keep costs down in the face of inflation.

“Most places will go to a wholesaler and then redistribute,” Hammond said. “Because we work with a large volume it comes right to us.”

While it's recommended to pre-order Valentine's Day flowers and deliveries, individuals looking for a gift for their special someone can also find a selection inside any store location.