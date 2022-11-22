Cutting down a tree for Christmas? Get a permit first

ST. GEORGE, Utah — It's that time of year again, when thoughts turn to Christmas trees and mistletoe, but finding a tree on public land means a permit is required to take it down.

Permits can be obtained online from the BLM St. George Field Office or by visiting the Dixie National Forest website for trees in their jurisdiction, and are available through Dec. 23.

Those seeking tree permits in person can also go to the Public Lands Information Center is St. George at 345 Riverside Drive in St. George.

A permit is required for each individual tree harvested, and cost $10, though trees over ten feet tall cost $20.

But to support the Every Kid Outdoors program, one free tree permit is available to fourth graders who present a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass. Go to their website for more information about how to participate.

BLM reminds tree seekers to stay on designated roads and off private property, and to take axes, saws, and ropes to bring down a tree safely.

