Cyclist dies after accident with touring bus near Midway

Posted at 8:44 PM, Sep 29, 2023
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A cyclist is dead after a fatal accident involving a touring bus on Pine Canyon Road. No one on the bus was injured, the road will remain closed for a few hours today during the investigation.

Crews responded to reports of an accident involving a cyclist and touring bus on Pine Canyon Road Friday at 10:00 a.m. The cyclist, an adult male from Sandy, was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he would later die from his injuries.

No one on the bus was injured, the name of the cyclist has not yet been released as of this time.

Pine Canyon Road will remain closed while the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

