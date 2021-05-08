Cyclist hit by vehicle, killed in Summit County Friday morning

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a 72-year-old Salt Lake County woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Summit County Friday morning.

Authorities were dispatched at 10:21 a.m. on a report of a cyclist being hit by a truck.

The driver of the pickup truck pulling a double axle trailer told deputies he was turning into the driveway of a residence on West Hoytsville Road, and looked for oncoming traffic before he began to turn into the driveway.

The cyclist and her husband were traveling on separate bikes in the opposite direction of the truck when she was hit. The husband was traveling several feet behind, and crashed on his bike after he avoided being hit by the truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Both cyclists were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The driver estimated he was traveling at a low speed. The woman’s husband estimated they were traveling between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

The driver was cited for failure to yield, and impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family and friends.