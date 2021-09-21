Cyclist in Roy in critical condition after car runs over him several times

ROY, Utah — A cyclist is in critical condition after being run over several times Monday by a driver exiting a Roy parking lot.

According to the Roy Police Department, the driver was leaving the lot when she hit the 62-year old cyclist. After not being sure of what she hit, the driver backed up and ran over the man again.

The cyclist was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital.

Police say impairment is not considered a factor in the incident, but it is still under investigation. They added that the 77-year-old female driver stayed at the accident scene and fully cooperated with police.