Cyclists on cross-country ride stop to help fix Provo man's house

PROVO, Utah — One Utahn received a special surprise on Saturday when a group of strangers volunteered to repair his home. Volunteers helped fix the roof and yard of someone who doesn’t have the means to do it himself.

“It’s a little overwhelming really,” said Christian Huff.

The Fuller Center helped fix up his and his dad's home.

“It means a lot. Actually more than I can even say,” said Ken Huff, Christian's dad.

The roof was leaking and the yard needed to be taken care of.

“He’s been through a lot,” said Christian.

In 1983, Ken was part of a civil war reenactment in Provo that changed his life forever.

“The cannon accidentally misfired on him while he was still loading it. It took both of his hands, it took one eye and it took an eardrum,” said Christian.

Ken has now lost all his sight.

40 years later, volunteers stepped up to help Ken with repairs.

“We believe everybody deserves a decent place to live," said Ann Coleman, a board member of Salt Lake and Utah County Fuller Center for Housing. “And how do we make that happen? By bringing community together and helping people get a hand-up. Helping them know that they are loved, seen and encourage them.”

Out of about 30 volunteers working on the house, most of them are riding their bicycles 4,000 miles from coast to coast over a 10-week trip to help people — including Ann.

“We have a cross-country bike group that’s going from La Jolla, California, to Wilmington, North Carolina," she said. "They’re riding their bicycles and we stop along the way and do projects.”

But it wasn't just the riders — Jack Coomer, who lives across the street from Ken helps him out occasionally, volunteered this time too.

“It’s good to know there’s people out there that care. They don’t even know him, they show up, they help out, it’s great," Jack said.

“You just start wondering, 'Is there anything left that’s good?' And then you see this,” said Christian. “This just bolsters my faith in the community, my faith in people, that there is still good in this world.”

The father and son are grateful for everyone who has taken time out to help their family.

“It means all the world to me,” said Ken.

The next stop for these cyclists and volunteers is Duchesne County as they continue along their way to help more families and impact lives like Ken’s.