DABC warns of a possible champagne shortage this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is warning of a possible champagne shortage this holiday season.

At its monthly meeting, the DABC commission was briefed on plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays — traditionally the busiest time of year for state-run liquor stores. DABC Executive Director Tiffany Clason told the commission that champagne could be in short supply, due to global supply chain issues.

"We did see this last year with Veuve Clicquot and other champagnes being shorted come the busiest time for those products which is New Year's Eve and the time leading up to that," Clason said. "Those are things that we're already starting to be proactive about knowing that from a global supply chain perspective that will be an issue for everyone."

Right now, the DABC is rationing bottles of Patrón Silver because of a global agave shortage.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain issues have not impacted the DABC's sales much. At its August meeting, the agency reported a 10% increase in sales over last year — or about $4.1 million more.