DABC warns of long lines, liquor shortages this holiday season

Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News
A sign rations bottles of Patrón Tequila at a DABC store on Nov. 22, 2021.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Nov 22, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is warning of long lines and liquor shortages this holiday season.

With Thanksgiving approaching, this week is typically the busiest for sales at state-run liquor stores. The agency is urging people to shop in the morning, right after stores open, and mid-day, avoiding the evening times when crowds surge and lines get longer. The DABC also urged patience.

The agency is reporting a series of supply chain shortages has forced them to ration bottles of some favorite products. It's not unique to Utah, but is happening across the nation.

Here's what is available in limited supply:

  • MODELO NEGRA
    Limitations: One 6-pack per customer OR two 6-packs per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Shortage of brown glass used for packaging

  • PATRON SILVER TEQUILA - 750 ML
    Limitations: 2 bottles per customer OR 2 bottles per licensee per day

    Reason: Production issues

  • DOM PERIGNON BLANC - 750 ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

  • MOET IMPERIAL BRUT CHAMPAGNE - 750 ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

  • HENNESSY VS COGNAC - 375 ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

  • HENNESSY VS COGNAC - 750 ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

  • HENNESSY VS COGNAC - 1750 ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

  • HENNESSY VSOP PRIVILEGE COGNAC - 750ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

  • HENNESSY XO COGNAC - 750ML
    Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day

    Reason: Issues in the supply chain

"If you get to the store and you find that your product is not available, take this as an opportunity to shop local," said DABC Executive Director Tiffany Clason. "We have a lot of local manufacturers that do manufacture products that are just as good, if not better than our national brands."

