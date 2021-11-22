DABC warns of long lines, liquor shortages this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is warning of long lines and liquor shortages this holiday season.

With Thanksgiving approaching, this week is typically the busiest for sales at state-run liquor stores. The agency is urging people to shop in the morning, right after stores open, and mid-day, avoiding the evening times when crowds surge and lines get longer. The DABC also urged patience.

The agency is reporting a series of supply chain shortages has forced them to ration bottles of some favorite products. It's not unique to Utah, but is happening across the nation.

Here's what is available in limited supply:



MODELO NEGRA

Limitations: One 6-pack per customer OR two 6-packs per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Shortage of brown glass used for packaging

PATRON SILVER TEQUILA - 750 ML

Limitations: 2 bottles per customer OR 2 bottles per licensee per day Reason: Production issues

DOM PERIGNON BLANC - 750 ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

MOET IMPERIAL BRUT CHAMPAGNE - 750 ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

HENNESSY VS COGNAC - 375 ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

HENNESSY VS COGNAC - 750 ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

HENNESSY VS COGNAC - 1750 ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

HENNESSY VSOP PRIVILEGE COGNAC - 750ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

HENNESSY XO COGNAC - 750ML

Limitations: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day Reason: Issues in the supply chain

"If you get to the store and you find that your product is not available, take this as an opportunity to shop local," said DABC Executive Director Tiffany Clason. "We have a lot of local manufacturers that do manufacture products that are just as good, if not better than our national brands."