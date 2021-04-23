DABC will be majority women after Utah's governor shakes up boards and commissions

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission will be led by a majority of women under a shakeup proposed by Governor Spencer Cox.

It's part of a push to increase diversity and inclusion in all of Utah's boards and commissions, the governor's office said. On Friday, his office released a list of dozens of names for boards and commissions which help decide policy for the state.

The high-profile commission, which enforces alcohol policy in the state, will see two of its members leave when their terms expire in July. To replace retiring commission chair John Nielsen and Stephen Bateman, Gov. Cox nominated Jennifer Tarazon, who works for the AARP, and Utah Tourism Industry Association director Natalie Randall to serve.

If confirmed by the Utah State Senate, they would join three other women on the commission — Jacquelyn Orton, Juliette Tennert and Tara Thue. Thomas Jacobson has been re-appointed by the governor. Stan Parrish also serves on the commission.

It is believed to be the first time the DABC commission has had a female majority. In addition, Gov. Cox recently appointed Tiffany Clason as executive director of the DABC, the first woman to hold that post.

Gov. Cox has pushed for more diversity in state government, encouraging the public to apply to serve on boards and commission. Here is how you can apply.

Here's who else has been nominated to Utah boards and commissions:

