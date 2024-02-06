DACA recipient who was stuck in Mexico for 6 months finally back home in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A DACA recipient living in Utah who was stuck in Mexico for six months is finally home.

Maleny Heiner was greeted by a crowd of cheers and hugs when she landed in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

"Once I got my stamp, I walked out and I saw everyone there and I just couldn't help but cry," she said.

"Its like our house feels alive. Home again. There's love, happiness," said her husband, Taylor. "It was just sad before."

Since the age of two, Maleny Heiner has called the United States her home. She grew up in California, attended BYU, met her husband while serving on a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and chased her dreams of becoming a social worker.

She had one last step to becoming a U.S. citizen this summer, but a paperwork error kept her in Zacatecas, Mexico.

At one point, she was told it could two-and-a-half years for her application to even be considered again.

"It just doesn't feel like it did happen and I'm just back to normal," said Heiner.

Heiner said Rep. Burgess Owens' office processed multiple expedites on their behalf. They also saw help from the offices of Sen. Mitt Romney and Gov. Spencer Cox.

"I truly believe that it's because of their support that I'm able to be home right now," she said.

She was approved for a year of humanitarian parole. She plans to file for residency again and hopes to have that by the time the deadline is up.

"So there's still a lot of work to get done, but just being home and being able to do that from here instead of away from Taylor and what I'm used to makes it a lot easier," said Heiner.