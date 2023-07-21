'Dad' the dragon sculpture makes permanent home in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — While kids are splashing in the water at Bountiful’s Town Square, a large metal dragon is sleeping on a hot summer day.

“He's got sort of his hands on his belly, and he’s just kind of quietly surveying the park," said Gary Hill, Bountiful City Manager.

FOX 13 News

'Dad' was created by Utah artist Deveren Farley. His scales are made from about 1,100 Utah license plates, and his wings are made from street signs.

“'Dad' is named after the artist’s father, and we're honored to have him in our town square, which really was designed with family in mind," said Hill.

Bountiful was leasing ‘Dad’ from St. George, but just last week, city councilors decided to purchase the dragon and make Bountiful Dad's permanent home.

“I've been really surprised at how many people love it and how many people have come back to see it and posted about it," said Kendalyn Harris, Mayor of Bountiful.

Recently, the city started bringing uplifting pieces of public art to the downtown area, said Harris.

“It really helps bring kind of a whimsical, fun nature and educational component," she said. "It's a fun way to get people to come out and to get talking.”