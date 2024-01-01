‘Dance for Life’ New Year’s Gala focuses on mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — “Dance for Life” is a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention and mental health.

It held its annual New Year Hope Gala Masquerade Ball for Mental Health this weekend.

The event featured dance stars from “So you think you can dance,” the San Francisco Ballet, and special guest speakers including Miss Utah 2023.

Thayne Jasperson, a member of the original cast of “Hamilton” attended the event.

He shared a personal story to stress how successful dance can be for anyone struggling with mental health challenges.

“Dancing, singing, the arts are truly, hugely beneficial for mental health,” Jasperson said. “I remember a time when I was going through a really dark phase of my life – ‘cause I’m generally like a happy guy – but I was going through this really dark phase where I was like life had taken a twist, I’d had a breakup, but I was changing and I was moving to L.A. and I didn’t know what I was doing, I didn’t have a job and I was scared, and I remember I would go to dance classes and just dance it out.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression there are a lot of programs out there to help.

A 24/7 hotline is available and all you need to do is dial 9-8-8.