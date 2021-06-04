Dangerous heat requires caution for all Utah residents

SALT LAKE CITY — With heat advisories and warnings in effect for much of the state as temperatures near triple digits, law enforcement is cautioning people to be safe in the outdoors.

Dave Solik and Bob Kirschner love getting into the mountains and exploring all the beauty Utah has to offer. So as they try to escape they heat, they're prepared with all their gear to keep cool.

“Up here, safe and prepared, good footing, good shoes, hiking poles, backpack full of water, all those kinds of things when you need to rest when you need to Ibuprofen for us older people,” said Kirschner.

With temperatures in the 90s, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office says calls to search and rescue typically increase.

“On a hot day, one of the real problems with dehydration is that you don’t feel like you’re sweating, like you’re sweating as much,” said Sgt. Cannon.

Calls for dehydration, heat exhaustion and illnesses related to sunburn will keep authorities busy. However, Cannon says there are things people can do to prevent being injured or getting sick, like wearing a hat, sunscreen and a lightweight long-sleeved shirt.

“Give yourself some shade, make sure that you drink plenty of water before you go and drink plenty of water on your way as you’re on your way there,” said Cannon.

Cannon added that he doesn't want to discourage anyone from getting outdoors, but wants to remind people to do so safely.

“Share the trails, be courteous, watch out for each other, be helpful, clean up after yourselves, and be safe,” added Solik.