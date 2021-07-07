Dangerous Idaho fugitive captured in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) was able to capture a fugitive wanted in Idaho after working with Boise and Provo police to track down the man in Provo Canyon.

Steven John Everett, 33, was wanted for a parole violation for dangerous drugs and for aggravated strong arm assault.

As they were searching for Everett, they spotted him in the canyon above Sundance and were able to order him to stop when he attempted to flee into the woods.

They found a knife in his waistband, and found his camp approximately 200 yards from where they initially spotted him. There, they discovered an AR-15 rifle with a red dot scope along with multiple rounds of ammunition.

Everett also had an Idaho State Police patch and two police style items used on duty belts by law enforcement officers. Detectives also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Everett's tent.

Boise Police told the UCSO that Everett has made statements that he would not go back to prison and would "shoot it out" with police, and that he has been involved in trafficking over 100 firearms.

Everett is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail and will face new charges in Utah as well as extradition to Idaho.