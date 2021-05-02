Dashcam video shows Utah County sergeant's vehicle hit by driver

CEDAR FORT, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s sergeant was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Highway 73 in Cedar Fort.

Sgt. Collin Gordon noticed the oncoming headlights approaching at a higher than normal rate of speed. In response, he began to pull over onto the shoulder of the road.

“I could see the vehicle coming out of the corner at a really high rate of speed,” Sgt. Gordon said.

His intuition proved to be correct. Seconds later, the oncoming car lost control, over-corrected and slammed into Sgt. Gordon’s car. The incident was recorded by Sgt. Gordon's dash cam.

Luckily, everyone involved in the crash was able to walk away without suffering any injuries.

The driver who caused the crash was booked into jail on suspicion of drunk driving.

“Those are inexcusable accidents in my opinion. They are definitely preventable,” Sgt. Gordon said. “You’re never OK to drive if you’ve consumed some alcohol, in my opinion. Get a ride, plan ahead. There are options available besides getting behind the wheel of a car. They are putting themselves at risk and everyone on the road.”

Statistics provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety indicate in 2020, Utah roads saw a total of 2,011 alcohol-related crashes. Those incidents led to 1,339 injuries.

In 2020, impaired driving led to 137 deaths, according to Zero Fatalities.