Dating app match promising crypto investment swindles Utah woman out of $74K, police say

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - This April 3, 2013, file photo shows bitcoin tokens in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Cryptocurrency
Posted at 9:14 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:14:16-05

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Utah woman was swindled out of $75,000 by a man she met on a dating app, according to police.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 show, a fraud report was taken over the phone by deputies in Summit County. According to the complaint, the woman met someone on a dating app.

The man asked her to invest in some crypto currency. The woman sent three different installments totaling $74,000 USD to invest.

The case is still active, and deputies are gathering evidence.

An unnamed 38-year-old man from Denver has been arrested in connection with the case. He is facing charges of Screening for Witness Tampering and Electronic Communication Harassment.

